Prosecutors recommend no more jail time for William Jefferson
Federal prosecutors are recommending that former Louisiana congressman William Jefferson serve no more jail time now that many of the convictions against him have been overturned.
Jefferson, a 70-year-old Democrat who represented parts of New Orleans, made headlines in 2005 after he was caught hiding $90,000 cash in his freezer following a government sting.
He served more than five years of a 13-year prison sentence after being convicted on bribery charges before being released from prison last month.
A judge ruled that seven of his convicted counts should be tossed following a recent Supreme Court ruling making it more difficult to convict public officials for bribery. Jefferson is entitled to a new sentencing hearing on the remaining three conviction counts. The hearing is scheduled for Friday.
In a court document made public today, prosecutors indicate that they and defense attorneys will jointly recommend a sentence of time served.
