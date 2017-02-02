Proposed zoning change could have big impact on Baton Rouge residential neighborhoods

The development community is carefully eyeing a proposed zoning code change that would affect redevelopment in neighborhoods zoned A-1, or single-family residential.

The proposed change, which will go before the Planning Commission later this month, would prevent property owners who tear down a house built across multiple single-family lots from rebuilding several smaller homes on the combined lots. Instead, they would be required to treat the property as a single lot, on which just one home could be built.

Several older neighborhoods now zoned A-1 were developed before the current zoning code was in effect and lot sizes were smaller. Often, larger homes in those areas were built across multiple lots. In recent years, however, some property owners have razed the larger homes and rebuilt two or three smaller homes on the lots, much to the consternation of their neighbors.

Metro Councilman LaMont Cole proposed the ordinance change at the request of some of his District 7 constituents, who have seen that phenomenon in their neighborhood and are worried about the effect it will have on their neighborhood’s character.

But others are worried about the impact the proposed change, if approved, could have on development overall.

“We are examining whether this might be some sort of taking on the part of the government, taking peoples’ rights to develop on their property,” says Baton Rouge Growth Coalition Executive Director Larry Bankston. “That is our major concern. It also seems a little inconsistent with the philosophy of having infill properties.”

Center for Planning Excellence President and CEO Elizabeth “Boo” Thomas says there are pros and cons to the measure. On the plus side, she says the proposed restriction would preserve the character of existing neighborhoods. She agrees with Bankston, however, that one of the drawbacks is that it flies in the face of smart growth planning practices, which encourage infill development.

“Smart growth says you have to have a mix of scale and size in neighborhoods everywhere so you’d be limiting that,” Thomas says. “Therefore you’d also be limiting density, which means restricting opportunities for more affordable housing.”

Cole says he’s aware the issue has raised concerns and was planning to meet this afternoon with Planning Director Frank Duke to discuss the matter. The Planning Commission staff has recommended approval of the measure, saying it protects the character of existing neighborhoods.

The Planning Commission is scheduled to vote on the measure at its Feb. 20 meeting. If approved, the change will have to be ratified by the Metro Council.

—Stephanie Riegel