Promise Hospital inks deal to provide rehab services at Baton Rouge General’s Mid City campus

Promise Hospital of Baton Rouge today announced an agreement to provide acute inpatient rehabilitation care and skilled nursing services at Baton Rouge General Medical Center’s Mid City campus.

Beginning April 1, Promise will oversee Baton Rouge General’s skilled nursing and inpatient rehab units, according to a news release. Promise Hospital will continue to house its LTAC hospital on the Mid City campus, and several senior leaders will move their offices to Mid City.

“You won’t find a long-term acute care hospital, a rehabilitation unit, and a skilled nursing unit managed by one company within the same facility anywhere in the Baton Rouge area,” says Bryan Day, executive vice president of Promise Healthcare’s Eastern Division, in a statement. “This is a crucial service combination that we are proud to be able to offer our community as post-acute care continues to play a vital role in the future of health care.”

Promise Healthcare, Promise Hospital of Baton Rouge’s parent company, is a specialty hospital and post-acute care health system with 18 hospitals, two skilled nursing facilities and more than 5,000 staff members across the country. Promise’s specialities include long-term acute care, pulmonary critical care, advanced wound care and skilled nursing care, among many other areas.

“This new agreement and centralized location will provide Promise Hospital with the ability to manage a patient through the entire post-acute care continuum, and will allow our medical staff to provide quality care for a wide range of patient needs,” says Kiley Cedotal, CEO of Promise Hospital of Baton Rouge, in a statement.

Mid City has seen something of a health care boom in recent months. Since 2016, Open Health Care Clinic opened a location nearby at 3801 North Blvd., Baton Rouge General Physicians opened a new OB/GYN clinic in Mid City, Baton Rouge General Home Health opened its office there, and the campus’s Family Health Center practice doubled in size, according to a news release.

BRG says that as of March 1, the Mid City facility is more than 75% occupied while the Medical Office Building is more than 90% full—up 20% from last year.

“Mid City has become a hub for post-acute patient care,” says Edgardo Tenreiro, president and CEO of Baton Rouge General, in a statement. “We’ve had tremendous growth over the last few months.”