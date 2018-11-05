Promise Hospital of Baton Rouge files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

A year and a half after inking a deal to provide acute inpatient rehabilitation care and skilled nursing services at Baton Rouge General Medical Center’s Mid City campus, Promise Hospital of Baton Rouge has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

Promise Hospital of Baton Rouge is among 44 other affiliates of Promise Healthcare Group LLC, which all voluntarily filed for bankruptcy this morning.

The healthcare group owes more than $20 million to unsecured creditors and has estimated liabilities between $1 million and $10 million, according to a petition filed this morning in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for Delaware.

The company’s assets total $50,000 or less, records show.

Some of the Promise Healthcare Group’s priciest debts are from litigation settlements, including $3.3 million from a Los Angeles settlement and $821,896 to Baton Rouge-based Amerihealth Caritas Louisiana Inc. Some $600,000 is owed to the Willis-Knighton Health System in Shreveport and nearly $432,000 is owed to the Baton Rouge Ochsner Medical Center.