Prison bill provokes testy gender debate in Louisiana House

A Louisiana lawmaker sparked complaints Thursday that he disrespected women by criticizing legislation that recommends how female prisoners should be treated.

The Associated Press reports the bill up for debate would require female prisoners to have access to feminine hygiene products at no cost, amid concerns some women have been forced to pay for them. The measure would limit when male prison guards can conduct a pat-down or body-cavity search on a woman. And new guidelines would describe how male guards should enter areas where women may be undressed.

Rep. Kenny Havard, R-St. Francisville, responded with an amendment to place similar limits on how female prison guards could deal with male prisoners. The proposal provoked an outcry and some shouting from female lawmakers, and Havard withdrew the amendment before the House ultimately approved the bill.

“Rep. Havard, have you ever been a woman?” Rep. Julie Stokes asked during the debate.

“I was at Halloween one time,” Havard replied.

Stokes, R-Kenner, then told him that women have “biological things” that make life “a bit harder.”

“In my opinion, you’re disrespecting women,” Stokes told Havard.

Rep. Patricia Smith, D-Baton Rouge, echoed the complaints, citing rapes of female inmates.

Men get raped in prison, too, Havard replied.

Havard said he was merely trying to make a point that men and women should be treated equally. He also raised concerns that the bill could make it harder to monitor female prisoners for contraband and other improper activities. And he complained about news coverage of earlier comments he made about having too many female prison guards for male prisoners.

“My point that I’m trying to make here is we have to find a way to fund these prisons so we aren’t short-handed,” Havard said.

After Havard withdrew his amendment, the bill sponsored by Sen. Regina Barrow, D-Baton Rouge, passed with a vote of 86-0.

