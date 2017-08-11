Prepare for peak Atlantic hurricane season, Donelon says

With the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicting an above average Atlantic Hurricane Season this year, the state’s insurance commissioner, is urging Louisianans to review their policies now before the arrival of any storm.

“While we typically see tropical activity peak during these next two months, the widespread flooding Baton Rouge and Lafayette experienced a year ago and the recent flooding in New Orleans prove it does not take a named storm to cause significant damage,” says Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon in a statement.

“All too often we hear from policyholders who were not prepared for a storm—whether they lacked flood insurance or were not aware of the amount of their storm deductible.”

NOAA recently forecast a 60% chance of an above-normal hurricane season and estimates as many as five major Atlantic hurricanes.

Also, Donelon’s office is urging Louisiana National Flood Insurance Program policyholders impacted by the August 2016 flood to file their NFIP Proof of Loss form—a sworn statement of a policyholder’s claims—and supplemental proof of loss documentation by the Sept. 1 deadline.

As of today, the NFIP has paid nearly 30,000 claims totaling more than $2.4 million for the August 2016 flood event.