Prairieville Sonic Drive-In building purchased for $595K

Local Investors have purchased a Sonic Drive-In location on Airline Highway in Prairieville for $595,000 and are currently in talks with two potential tenants about to taking over the site.

Adestra Properties, managed by Giovanni Mucciacciao and Donato Mucciacciao, bought the parcel and the 17,000-square-foot building in a deal that closed Friday.

The seller is listed as Real Estate Partners of Prairieville, a limited liability company managed by Sonic franchisee Larry Tucker, who could not be reached before today’s publication of Daily Report PM.

Kent Walker of Latter & Blum represented Tucker in the deal.

The Sonic franchise at the site will be relocated, Walker says, though he cannot say to where at this time.

Mark Hebert of Kurz & Hebert Commercial Real Estate represented the buyer, who purchased the property as an investment.

“They are talking to two potential tenants now,” Hebert says. “We can’t do anything until Sonic moves off the property at the end of the year.”

The new owners could either lease and renovate the building for one of the potential tenants or demolish the building and build-to-suit for the other—a financial institution, Hebert says.

—Alexandria Burris