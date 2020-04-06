PPP questions remain, US Rep. Garret Graves and an SBA expert will answer them during ‘Business Report’ webcast

The Payroll Protection Program, a key component of the $2.2 trillion CARES Act, began its rollout last Friday but last-minute changes and the speed with which the program was unveiled continue to raise questions and confusion.

In an effort to bring some clarity to this important stimulus program, Business Report will host a webcast via Zoom to answer your questions on Thursday, April 9, at 8:30 a.m., featuring U.S. Rep. Garret Graves and Renée Bender, a senior professional staffer who works closely with the SBA through the U.S. Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship.

“Business Report webcast: Bringing clarity to the PPP” is a free event sponsored by Campus Federal.

To register for the live webcast, click here.

Audience members can submit questions in advance by emailing them to webcast@businessreport.com or during the event via Zoom’s Q&A feature.

A video replay of the event will be available afterward through Daily Report and Businessreport.com.