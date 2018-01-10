Possible opponents to Louisiana governor sizing up 2019 race

Nearly two years before Louisiana’s next election for governor, possible Republican contenders already are sizing up the race, hoping they can keep Democrat John Bel Edwards from a second term.

U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, a popular statewide official only a year into his current position, says he’s considering a bid to be governor, but has no timetable for making the call. U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham, who represents a northeast-based district, is openly studying a gubernatorial campaign, traveling to the state capitol last week to talk with possible supporters.

Like most other potential candidates, Abraham says people “from all over the state” are encouraging him to step into the competition. He expects to make a decision by mid-year.

The list of potential challengers doesn’t stop there.

Attorney General Jeff Landry, state Sen. Sharon Hewitt and Stephen Waguespack, president of the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry, also are considered possible contenders in what could become a crowded competition. U.S. Rep. Garret Graves is mentioned as well, though the congressman from Baton Rouge has said that’s “not on our radar.”

Some Republicans hope U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise will consider leaving his job as the House’s third-ranking Republican to come home to the governor’s seat.

When asked recently, Scalise laughed and replied: “No, it’s not something that I’m interested in right now.” But when pressed, he didn’t entirely close the door.

“I decided years ago that I would not speculate about what’s going to happen tomorrow,” says Scalise, who continues to recover from last June’s shooting at a baseball practice.

Edwards will be a formidable opponent in the October 2019 election. After two years in office, the governor’s approval numbers remain high with voters. He’s expected to have at least $5 million in his campaign account when he files the latest figures next month.

