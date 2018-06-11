Police retirement system seeks resolution on Baton Rouge overtime issue

No retirees within the Municipal Police Employees Retirement System have had their retirement payments withheld, despite system officials announcing five months ago they planned to do so until the city-parish stopped including overtime pay in its contributions to former Baton Rouge police officers.

But since January, MPERS has requested the city-parish break down their retirement payment calculations into codes, says Sheri Morris, a partner at Daigle, Fisse & Kessenich, which represents MPERS.

The retirement system is analyzing the data Mayor Sharon Weston Broome’s administration has provided them and will report back to the city-parish with which codes they consider pensionable wages.

Future retirement payments could depend on the outcome of a meeting between MPERS and the city-parish next Wednesday, Morris says, during which the two separate payment calculations will be assessed.

Until then, the system will handle all retirees on a case-by-case basis.

“Fortunately, we haven’t had a lot of people retire in this timeframe,” Morris says.

As of May 31, MPERS has 16,770 participants and some 5,073 retirees, beneficiaries and survivors, she notes.

Broome, in a prepared statement, echoed Morris’ comments, saying, “We are in weekly discussions between the city-parish, MPERS and the police union. Our goal is to enter into an MOU governing how the parties will handle retirement and DROP entry until a resolution can be reached.”

Both parties hope to reach an agreement by July or August at the latest.