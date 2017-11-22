Poland deal to buy US LNG ‘great news for Louisiana natural gas workers,’ Cassidy says

Poland’s state-owned gas company has signed a five-year deal to buy liquefied natural gas from the U.S. as Europe seeks to cut its dependence on imports from Russia.

The company, called PGNiG, says that starting next year Centrica LNG Company Ltd. will make nine natural gas shipments from the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Lake Charles to Poland’s gas port in Swinoujscie on the Baltic coast.

Poland already received a few one-off LNG deliveries earlier this year. PGNiG says it was the first such contract for regular LNG deliveries to central and eastern Europe.

Sen. Bill Cassidy, a member of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, issued a statement saying the deal is “great news for the Louisiana’s natural gas workers.”

“Not only will our state be exporting American energy to Poland, an important ally of the U.S., but it will also be playing an important role in reducing Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ability to bully Europe,” Cassidy says.

Poland also is seeking to buy natural gas from Norway.