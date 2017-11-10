P&N unveils new cybersecurity services

Baton Rouge-based accounting firm Postlethwaite & Netterville has released a new set of cybersecurity and forensic services, the company announced today.

The firm says CYBERVEIL Security solution helps clients better tackle cyber threats, and is geared toward organizations that have suffered a data breach, companies lacking IT staff with cybersecurity expertise or those without adequate security programs.

“Cybersecurity is one of the greatest risks to our clients,” P&N Director of Technology Services Michael Richmond says in a statement. “And with more than fifteen years of focusing on information security and data protection, this solution evolved based on our clients’ needs and regulatory environments.”

The new service comes as local officials are turning their attention to cyber attacks, which have for years dominated national headlines. P&N says such attacks can put companies and other organizations at risk for financial loss and theft, among other things.