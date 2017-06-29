Plastic manufacturer invests $15M to expand Pineville plant

Michigan-based Plastipak Packaging is expanding its Pineville manufacturing facility for the second time since 2015.

The company announced today that it will invest $15 million in the 862,000-square-foot facility to boost production. Plastipak will add up to seven production lines at the site. Installation of the new production lines will begin soon and likely will be completed by the end of 2018.

Gov. John Bel Edwards in a statement called the investment a testament to the state’s economic climate and skilled workforce.

“Louisiana’s business climate is one in which companies can not only make an initial investment, but also thrive and make continued reinvestments and expansions, just like Plastipak is doing today,” he says.

The capital investment will create 10 new jobs averaging $40,000 per year plus benefits. Louisiana Economic Development also estimates the project will result in another 22 indirect jobs and retain 263 existing jobs at its Pineville facility.

Plastipak designs, manufactures and distributes rigid plastic packaging for consumer products companies. The company has more than 27 sites in the United States, South America and Europe.

Plastipak is expected to utilize the state’s Quality Jobs and Industrial Tax Exemption programs as well as LED FastStart.

