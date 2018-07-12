Plans for LSU North Gates restaurant space in the works again

A West Chimes Street space just outside the LSU North Gates that has been a revolving door for restaurants in recent years may see new life once again—this time with alcohol sales.

John Dublin is seeking to have the building at 166 W. Chimes St.—most recently home to Po-Boy Times, and formerly to Chinese Combo King and Little Saigon II—rezoned to allow for alcohol sales.

Dublin previously owned Fresca Deli in Metairie but could not be reached for further details before this morning’s deadline.

He filed the rezoning application in late May. The Planning and Zoning Commission is set to take it up at its Aug. 20 meeting. If approved by the commission, the Metro Council will still need to finalize the zoning change.

Nestled between Studio 126 and Geauld Tiger’s, the building is just down the street from where The Chimes is adding a rooftop bar later this summer.