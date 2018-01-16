Planning commission, zoning meeting canceled; see what else is closed/canceled

Tonight’s East Baton Rouge Planning Commission meeting is canceled, part of a shutdown of City Hall today and on Wednesday amid a winter weather advisory. The Metro Council Zoning meeting scheduled for 4 p.m. on Wednesday is also canceled.

The commission has yet to reschedule the meeting, but will make an announcement once a new date is decided, says Planning Director Frank Duke.

The zoning meeting also has yet to be rescheduled, says council administrator Ashley Beck. The Metro Council, by law, must meet to select a new date.

A rezoning request for a new location of Southfin Southern Poké, the Hawaiian-inspired restaurant from the founders of City Pork, was on the Planning Commission agenda tonight, as was a request for a Main Event Entertainment location at the Mall of Louisiana. Those projects will likely be delayed until the next time the commission meets.

Here are other closures announced as winter weather descends on the region: