Planning commission, zoning meeting canceled; see what else is closed/canceled
Tonight’s East Baton Rouge Planning Commission meeting is canceled, part of a shutdown of City Hall today and on Wednesday amid a winter weather advisory. The Metro Council Zoning meeting scheduled for 4 p.m. on Wednesday is also canceled.
The commission has yet to reschedule the meeting, but will make an announcement once a new date is decided, says Planning Director Frank Duke.
The zoning meeting also has yet to be rescheduled, says council administrator Ashley Beck. The Metro Council, by law, must meet to select a new date.
A rezoning request for a new location of Southfin Southern Poké, the Hawaiian-inspired restaurant from the founders of City Pork, was on the Planning Commission agenda tonight, as was a request for a Main Event Entertainment location at the Mall of Louisiana. Those projects will likely be delayed until the next time the commission meets.
Here are other closures announced as winter weather descends on the region:
- LSU: The university closed at 3 p.m. today, though the LSU basketball game against Georgia will happen as planned at the PMAC at 6 p.m. “Please use caution if planning to attend the game, as there is a possibility of wintry precipitation and icy roads this evening,” the school says in a statement. Martin Luther King Jr. day events and the Greek Life Task Force meeting scheduled today are postponed.
- East Baton Rouge Parish Libraries: All locations closed at noon and will remain closed on Wednesday. The book talk with author Randall Ladnier on The Brides of La Baleine, originally scheduled for 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the Main Library at Goodwood, will be rescheduled to a later date. Library hours on Thursday have yet to be determined and will depend on weather conditions. However, the Delmont Gardens Branch will remain closed on Thursday due to repairs being made to its heating system.
- Neighbors Federal Credit Union: All locations closed at noon. An exact reopening time has yet to be determined.
- Rotary Club of Baton Rouge: The Wednesday meeting has been cancelled. Guest speaker Anne Skorecki Levy, a Holocaust survivor, will appear at a later date if scheduling permits.
