Planned unit development on tap for Zachary

A developer has plans for a planned unit development, featuring 692 residential lots, on a 200-acre plot of land in Zachary.

The residential-only PUD is called Templeton Ridge and will be up for consideration by the Planning Commission in December. The land is near the intersection of Old Scenic Highway and Samuels Road.

“We have been looking for a good site to develop in Zachary for a while now,” Prescott Bailey, area president of Southern Lifestyle Development, says in an email. “We were attracted to this property because of its short commute to downtown Baton Rouge while still being just minutes from the amenities of Zachary.”

Bailey says he plans to break ground mid-to-late 2018 and will build in phases over the next eight to 10 years. The homes will likely be priced from $200,000 to just under $300,000. The project will feature roughly 692 single family lots, with homes ranging from 1,800 to 2,400 square feet.

Southern Lifestyle is also developing Conway, a 350-acre mixed-use project in Gonzales, and the Settlement on Shoe Creek in Central. Also in the works is Atwater, an 800-lot subdivision planned for an area on River Road near L’Auberge Casino.

The new development will have 41 acres of common open space with walkways, a lake and a pool with an amenity building.

—Sam Karlin