Planet Fitness opening new locations in Baton Rouge, Denham Springs

Planet Fitness, a 24-hour gym that bills itself as a “judgement free zone,” is opening a new location at 5151 Plank Road, Suite 300, in the Delmont Village Shopping Center, the first of two new sites the company is opening in the Baton Rouge area this year.

Al Devillier, the general manager of the Planet Fitness at 9620 Florida Blvd., says the new Plank Road location is scheduled to open in early March. Planet Fitness also will open a location off Range Avenue near Interstate 12 sometime this summer, Deviller says.

The new locations, he says, are part of a local expansion.

“We want to build several Planet Fitness gyms in Baton Rouge and the surrounding areas,” he says. “We chose locations that have enough people to feed the gym.”

Permits were issued in August for Planet Fitness to renovate a roughly 17,436-square-foot space inside the Delmont Village Shopping Center. Planet Fitness is taking over the space previously occupied by Piggly Wiggly and Anna’s Linens, which used a portion of it.

The lease was signed in August, says Charlie Colvin of Beau Box Commercial Real Estate. Planet Fitness has other locations on Siegen Lane and on Florida Boulevard in Baton Rouge and in Gonzales.

—Alexandria Burris