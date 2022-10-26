Pho 97 features traditional Vietnamese food served in a modern setting

Pho 97 takes its look seriously. But owner Tony Bui is even more serious about the food. The team at the new Vietnamese restaurant cooks its broth for 24 hours, just as the owner did growing up.

“You eat with your eyes,” says Bui’s wife, Tiffany. “You eat with your feelings before you even taste the food. We like to provide a warm welcome.”

Bui says he grew up in a traditional Vietnamese family. He often likes to get together with friends at pho restaurants, but he says he could never find a modern-looking restaurant for the gathering.

“Why not just open something where people can enjoy a nice modern environment and still enjoy very traditional food,” he says.

Bui purchased the former Italian Pie location on George O’Neal Road in January and immediately closed it down to begin creating his and his family’s vision: a new location of Pho 97, a restaurant concept his family started in Hawaii. The restaurant’s grand opening was Oct. 2, when Bui says it sold out of food and was fully seated the entire night.

During the design process, the building’s original ceiling beams were uncovered, sanded and stained to fashion a rustic but modern atmosphere. The beams add to an outdoorsy feel by giving the illusion that customers are sitting under a pergola. Plants surround the dining area, while star-like lights cover the main floor ceiling.

The kitchen is helmed by Tri Truong, a Vietnamese chef who previously worked in Hawaii. Bui says everything on the menu is prepared fresh and in-house..

The menu offers a variety of pho and soups and includes the Vietnamese name of all the dishes.

