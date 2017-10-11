Pharmacy to open in former DeAngelo’s building in Central

From Pizza to pills. A former Louis DeAngelo’s Casual Italian Dining restaurant on Sullivan Road in Central is being converted to a pharmacy with drive-through window service.

Hometown Pharmacy of Central will open near the Wal-Mart Supercenter, late winter or early spring 2018. The building is currently undergoing renovations.

John and Amie Stagg, who also own Champion Management and Central Imaging Center—two other Central businesses, acquired the vacant building after last year’s flood with the intention to open a family-owned pharmacy in late fall 2017. They purchased the building through Champion’s Hometown Healthcare Management division for an undisclosed amount.

“We perceived a need for a locally owned pharmacy in the Central area, one with a great location and most importantly, drive-thru capability,” John Stagg says in a statement.

The Sullivan Road DeAngelo’s opened in 2011 and closed last year. It was the fourth DeAngelo’s to shutter in six years.

—Alexandria Burris