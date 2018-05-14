Pew Study: Americans favorable toward free trade but critical of tariffs

Americans generally have a better view of free trade than they do tariffs—sentiments sharply divided along party lines, according to a recent study by Pew Research Center.

While business interests—including those in the Capital Region—and foreign leaders have paid close attention to the Trump administration’s proposal to increase tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from other countries, the study shows a large slice of the U.S. population knows little (41%) to nothing (29%) about it.

Still, about 58% of Republicans favor Trump’s proposal, while Democrats are nearly flipped, with 63% saying steel and aluminum tariffs would be bad for the country.

The partisan gap widens further for people who have heard “a lot” about the proposals. Sixty-seven percent of Republicans who know a lot about the proposals say they would be a good thing for the country, compared to only 8% of Democrats who have heard “a lot.”

On the other end, about 56% of U.S. adults say free trade agreements have been a “good thing” for the nation as a whole, which is the highest share of people expressing positive views toward free trade in three years. Republicans and right-leaning Independents are driving this attitude change, with 46% saying the agreements are bad for the country and another 43% saying they are a good thing.

Democrats, on the other hand, have an overwhelmingly positive view of free trade: Two-thirds favor it (up 8 percentage points from 2016), while only 19% say it has been bad for the U.S.

Check out the full survey results.