Pet leasing under scrutiny; animal rights group lobbying states to ban practice

Pet leasing—a growing industry in which would-be pet owners make lease payments to buy a cat, dog or other pet as they would a car or sofa—is gaining traction in states across the U.S., but The Washington Post reports some people are getting scammed.

Lawmakers and animal organizations say the practice is predatory and pushes expensive puppies on people who cannot afford them.

Lessees do not always understand they are essentially renting an animal for months, and paying far more than they might have realized. There is nothing inherently unlawful about renting-to-own a living animal.

The contracts used by the most prominent pet-leasing firm, Nevada-based Wags Lending, inform lessees that they are “leasing the pet and have no ownership rights in the pet unless you exercise your purchase option, if any.”

But interviews with lessees and online customer complaints suggest that pet store employees or breeders often gloss over the terms of the lease, either because they do not understand them or because they want to make a sale, says Jennie Lintz, the puppy mills campaign director for the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

The Wags contract states that lessees are responsible for “service and maintenance” of the pet, but it also warns that the company might repossess Rover if the lease is broken. California and Nevada this year passed bans on pet leasing, and ASPCA is lobbying other states to do the same.

