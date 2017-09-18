Perkins Rowe undergoing redevelopment, new branding campaign

Perkins Rowe is slated to undergo a multimillion dollar redevelopment—the first since the 2007 opening of the mixed-use property.

On the agenda for the development at Perkins Road and Bluebonnet Boulevard: more public amenities and community programs for the residential, dining and retail center, according to a news release.

More details will be unveiled in coming months, says the release, but the effort is being preceded by a newly-launched ad campaign aimed at strengthening Perkins Rowe’s brand presence in Baton Rouge.

“Our belief is that retail and mixed-used places need to evolve or risk irrelevance and Perkins Rowe is perfectly primed for the evolution,” Trademark Property Co. CEO Terry Montesi says in a statement.

The Texas-based company took over management and ownership of Perkins Rowe last year. The mixed-used development—home to Barnes & Noble, Fresh Market, Urban Outfitters, Kona Grill, Anthropologie and a mix of other retailers and restaurants—was built in the mid-2000s by local developer Tommy Spinosa, who lost the property in 2013 after a five-year foreclosure battle. The development also has been owned by TGP Capital.

Perkins Rowe was envisioned as a place for people to gather and use as a community resource. To that end, the development’s new brand campaign—which showcases Perkins Rowe as a premier lifestyle community—will feature local influencers Krystal Faircloth and Jennifer Palpallatoc. Faircloth runs the lifestyle website A Pinch of Lovely while Palpallatoc runs the travel and personal lifestyle blog, Haute off the Rack. The pair, who combined have nearly half a million followers online, will anchor a recently launched 360-degree multimedia advertising campaign created by Baton Rouge-based SASSO Agency.

In addition to the ad campaign, Perkins Rowe has launched a new website to showcase attractions and features an events calendar.

—Alexandria Burris