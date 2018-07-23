Perkins Rowe redevelopment underway; completion expected by late fall

Construction for the $5 million redevelopment of Perkins Rowe is underway and will wrap up in November, property manager Peary Forrest told Daily Report this afternoon.

This week, workers are expected to finish the foundation work for a new 3,000-square-foot building in Magnolia Park for a dining and beverage business. Forrest says talks are ongoing with multiple potential tenants for the building, but he declined to name them.

The building will comprise half the park on the east side of the property, next to Anthropologie. The remaining park space is being upgraded as well, with adult-oriented games like giant Jenga, Forrest says.

Additional construction kicking off soon will add three additional store spaces to East Market Street. That project is slated for November completion as well.

Other planned enhancements for Perkins Rowe include a bandstand and the demolition of a small utility building in the town park area. Plans to replace the fountain have since been abandoned after rising public support for the existing structure, according to Forrest.

The redevelopment is the first for the 11-year-old property managed by Trademark, which took over management and purchased an ownership stake in 2016. Trademark first announced plans to upgrade the 874,000-square-foot development last September.