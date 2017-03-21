Perkins Road shopping center sells for $2.5M; Fleet Feet Sports closing

Changes are taking place at a Perkins Road shopping center that’s home to Marina’s Mexican Grill and Fleet Feet Sports.

The shopping center, located at 6251 Perkins Road near Serop’s Cafe, has come under new ownership. TRK Family LLC, represented by managing member Robin Elizabeth Kilpatrick, sold the center for $2.5 million to FW Miller LLC, FW Miller #2 LLC and FW Miller #6 LLC, a trio of limited liability companies represented by manager Frank W. Miller.

Paperwork documenting the transaction was filed with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court on Friday. Miller could not be reached for comment before this afternoon’s publication.

Additionally, Fleet Feet Sports, an athletic footwear, apparel and accessories chain geared toward runners, is going out of business on Friday after nearly 10 years in operation.

Local owner Michelle Forte announced the store’s closure via a message emailed to customers and posted on the store’s Facebook page.

“It is time for a career change and to spend some much needed time with my children,” she wrote.

It’s unclear if the closure is related to the sale of the shopping center.