Performance Contractors CEO Art Favre donates $1M to OLOL Children’s Hospital

Art Favre, co-founder and chief executive officer of Baton Rouge-based Performance Contractors, has donated $1 million to help fund the construction of Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital, OLOL has announced.

“This building’s going to be a flashing neon sign to the community that we have a state-of-the-art, first-class children’s hospital here in Baton Rouge,” Favre says in a statement. “This new facility will allow them to amass more and more expertise as a region-wide hospital destination.”

The conference center in the new facility will be named in Favre’s honor. OLOL broke ground on the $230 million, six-floor children’s hospital—located on 66 acres along Interstate 10, between Bluebonnet Boulevard and Essen Lane—in February 2016.

Construction began on the hospital’s $14.5 million attached medical office building began this fall. Plans call for the 95,000-square-foot office building to have a steel top-out next spring.

The children’s hospital should be substantially completed in the summer of 2019. The hospital will have 80 beds at opening, with the potential to expand to 130.

In addition to his monetary gift, Favre intends to launch a team member giving campaign next year to support the hospital, says Kelly Hurtado, executive director of Our Lady of the Lake Foundation.

Favre has donated to other causes, giving $2 million to the LSU College of Engineering as well as a $1.2 million donation to establish an endowed chair in LSU’s Department of Construction Management and Industrial Engineering, among others.

He founded Performance Contractors to in 1979. The company now employs more than 8,000 people.