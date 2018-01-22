People on the Move: Mike Falgoust & Associates names managing broker; Kean Miller announces partnerships

Scot Guidry has been named managing broker of Mike Falgoust & Associates, according to the Moving Up section in the current issue of Business Report.

Guidry, who received his CCIM designation in 2006, is responsible for company management, operations and brokerage. The 14-year-plus industry veteran presents the industrial sector overview at the annual Trends in Real Estate seminar.

In other employment news, Amanda Collura-Day, Wade Iverstine and Amanda Bourgeois have been elected to the partnership at Kean Miller.

Collura-Day practices in the litigation group; Iverstine in the business, corporate, real estate and bankruptcy groups; and Bourgeois in the business, corporate and real estate groups. Check out the current issue of Business Report for more news about professional moves in the local business community. The magazine regularly highlights executive-level promotions and new hires in the Capital Region in its Moving Up section, as well as announcements about developments at area companies in Company News.

Submissions for Moving Up should include the name and title of the promoted or hired professional, as well as a brief summary of their responsibilities and experience. Company News submissions can include new locations, acquisitions and branding changes, as well as professionals who have received business-related awards or honors. Any accompanying photos should be high resolution (300 dpi or higher).

All Moving Up and Company News submissions can be sent to editor@businessreport.com.