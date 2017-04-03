People on the Move: Mike Barber, Tim Wills and Dale LeBlanc

Cajun Constructors recently announced several internal promotions, including a new president and senior vice president.

As detailed in the Moving Up section in the current issue of Business Report, Mike Barber has been promoted to president of the company, which is a subsidiary of Cajun Industries. He previously served as a senior vice president of the company, which he has been with for more than 30 years, and also led the firm’s industrial civil division for 20 years.

Tim Wills, meanwhile, has been promoted to senior vice president of Cajun Constructors. For the past 25 years, Wills has championed the firm’s industrial field operations. In his new role, he will serve as construction manager for all of Cajun Constructor’s field operations.

Cajun has also named Dale LeBlanc vice president of Louisiana civil operations. He has been with the company for 20 years, having previously served as director of projects for Louisiana civil operations.

Among other new hires and promotions in the Capital Region, Karen Blakemore and Sam Aouad recently joined CK Associates’s Air Quality Team. Blakemore will serve as senior environmental scientist and regulatory adviser on multimedia projects. She has 25 years of environmental experience as a consultant, attorney and regulator.

Aouad will be a senior environmental engineer, serving as a project leader for air quality permitting and compliance. He has more than 24 years of environmental experience as a regulator, consultant and is a registered professional engineer in Louisiana.

