People on the Move: Investar hires new executive vice president; Breazeale, Sachse & Wilson names new partner

A new executive vice president has been announced at Investar Bank, and the law firm of Breazeale, Sachse & Wilson has a new partner. The executive moves are among those detailed in the latest Moving Up section of Business Report.

Jeffery Blum joins Investar Bank as executive vice president, and president of commercial and industrial banking. He will lead the new commercial and industrial division across all the bank’s markets. Blum has nearly 25 years of banking experience and previously worked for MidSouth Bank, where he served as the chief lending officer.

Meanwhile, Joseph Cefalu III has been named partner at Breazeale, Sachse & Wilson. Cefalu practices in the casualty litigation section of the Baton Rouge office.

Others highlighted in the latest Moving Up section include Dr. Macy Lau, who has joined Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Health-Pediatrics at Denham Springs. Lau comes to Louisiana from Antioch, California, where she spent the last three years as an associated physician in pediatrics at Kaiser Permanente.

