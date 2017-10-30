People on the Move: Emergent Method names new operations and finance director

Jonathan Percle has joined Emergent Method’s executive leadership team, where he will serve as the firm’s director of operations and finance, responsible for overseeing its day-to-day operations while helping to facilitate strategic growth across various consulting disciplines.

Percle joins Emergent Method after serving as chief financial officer at Louisiana Business Inc., parent company of Baton Rouge Business Report, 225, InRegister and 10/12 Industry Report.

In other news, Ali Ahmad, with more than 16 years in the industrial engineering, research and management fields, has been appointed as the operations director of Manufacturing Extension Partnership of Louisiana. For more than three years, he has worked for Northwestern State University in Natchitoches, serving as a department head of the Engineering Technology program. Ahmad managed day-to-day operations, developed feeder programs, engaged with manufacturing partners and initiated new programs in technology, project management and quality control.

Check out the current issue of Business Report for more news about recent professional moves in the local business community. The magazine regularly highlights executive-level promotions and new hires in the Capital Region in its Moving Up section, as well as announcements about developments at area companies in Company News.

Submissions for Moving Up should include the name and title of the promoted or hired professional, as well as a brief summary of their responsibilities and experience. Company News submissions can include new locations, acquisitions and branding changes, as well as professionals who have received business-related awards or honors. Any accompanying photos should be high resolution (300 dpi or higher).

All Moving Up and Company News submissions can be sent to editors@businessreport.com.