People are living in hangars at Shreveport Downtown Airport, FAA says

A report from the Federal Aviation Agency found problems at the ailing Shreveport Downtown Airport that could threaten future federal funding for the airport, including failing finances, people living in hangars and a failure to enforce regulations, The Shreveport Times reports.

The airport is operating at a loss, with a $150,000 budget deficit for this year. When the airport was inspected it looked like people were living in the hangars they rent for plane storage for about $100 a month.

The document highlights findings during an FAA inspection done Feb. 27 through March 1.

An FAA representative presented the report findings on Thursday following nearly a year of fighting between tenants who rent or own hangars at the downtown airport and airport officials, which was documented in a series of letters.

The FAA claims that the downtown airport’s rules and regulations for aviators are not being enforced, with a negative impact on the airport’s ability to generate revenue.



“Tenant leaseholds were used as storage areas, recreation areas, dog runs and residences,” the report says. “Although there is a waiting list for T-hangars, one of the hangars evaluated was found to be full of non-aeronautical items.”

During the FAA’s visit, a bed mattress was delivered to a hangar, the FAA reported. Using hangars as homes is an “egregious violation” of FAA policies. The airport authority must submit plans to the FAA aimed at correcting the issues outlined in the report by Aug. 1.

