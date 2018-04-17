Pennington partaking in landmark National Institutes of Health study on exercise

Pennington Biomedical Research Center is hosting 120 scientists for a three-day training session this week as they prepare to take part in a landmark National Institutes of Health study on what happens to our bodies at the molecular level when we exercise.

Pennington will serve as a training site for the scientists, who will be in Baton Rouge today through Thursday.

The goal of the Molecular Transducers of Physical Activity Consortium is to create a comprehensive map of the molecular responses to exercise and its relation to health, according to a news release. The study’s findings may allow doctors to prescribe exercise programs specifically tailored for patients.

Dr. Eric Ravussin, an associate director at Pennington and one of the two local principal investigators of the study, says it will lay the foundation for a new era of biomedical research on precision exercise medicine.

The study will include 2,700 adults divided among Pennington Biomedical and 11 other clinical sites across the nation.