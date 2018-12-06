Pennington Foundation pledges $2M match gift to Baton Rouge General  

The Irene W. and C.B. Pennington Foundation has pledged a $2 million match donation the Baton Rouge General Foundation. The donation could be one of the largest in BRG’s history, the hospital announced today.

For every dollar directed to the BRG’s Pennington Cancer Center, the Pennington Foundation will donate $2, up to $1 million in initial donations. The center is expected to raise a total of $3 million through the matching gift.



The Pennington family donated to BRG’s cancer center, which treats more than 1,500 patients a year, in 2006. The center’s name was subsequently changed and the funds allowed it to purchase an advanced linear accelerator for cancer care.

The $2 million donation will help fund the continuous growth in technology and equipment at the Pennington Cancer Center, including a new PET CT scanner for the most advanced diagnostic imaging, an additional linear accelerator for life-saving radiation treatments, new Savi Scout technology that makes lumpectomies more successful and easier for patients and surgeons, and a biopsy table for minimally invasive, targeted procedures, according to BRG’s announcement.

