Pelican State Credit Union building new headquarters on O’Neal

Pelican State Credit Union is building a new corporate headquarters and customer branch on 10 acres on O’Neal Lane, between Interstate 12 and South Harrells Ferry Road.

The new space will be the first WELL Building Standard certified office in Louisiana, says Leigh Porta, vice president of marketing and outreach.

“It’s about an employee focused work environment we’ve incorporated a lot of features in the building for the employees,” says CEO Jeff Conrad.

Porta says the company wants to continue to be a great place to work, after being listed in Business Report’s Best Places to Work list for the past several years.

Construction on the new building, designed and built by Labarre Associates Inc. of Denham Springs, will start on Oct. 1 and should finish by December 2019, Porta says.

In 2009, Pelican State purchased the former Piccadilly corporate headquarters on South Sherwood Forest Boulevard, but in the last nine years the credit union outgrown the 42,000-square-foot building, Conrad says. They now have 130 employees at their corporate office.

“It’s not just growth of people, its growth of branches, too,” Conrad says. There are five locations in the Baton Rouge region.

“We are constantly adding branches which require more office support, all the support operations and admin are housed in this building and we average over 10 percent growth per year,” he says.

Conrad says the credit union planned to stay in the former Piccadilly building for about a decade when it moved there, meaning the move is right on time.