Peek inside the homes of Baton Rouge developer John Engquist

You can take a look into the lives of longtime H&E Equipment Services CEO John Engquist and his wife, Marty, in a recent InRegister feature that tours the couple’s two homes—a ranch country house complete with horses, and a townhome in the heart of downtown Baton Rouge.

Enquist, who recently stepped down from his role at H&E, says he’s a country boy at heart and loves the outdoors, but he also loves urban life.

Engquist turned to designer Becky Walker for the interior design of the downtown home, after she completed a contemporary commercial design for his H&E corporate headquarters.

“Marty and John are very outdoorsy. They go offshore fishing a lot on their yacht, so we wanted to reflect a bit of their love of the water in this urban space,” says Becky. “The home interiors are very neutral, but we’ve introduced the accent color blue throughout to give it a punch of color without competing with the view of the Mississippi beyond.”

