Are you paying too much? Find out the average cost of Thanksgiving dinner in Louisiana

Despite a slight increase in the cost over 2016, it’s still cheaper to buy and prepare Thanksgiving dinner in Louisiana as compared to the U.S. average, according to a new LSU AgCenter survey.

A typical Thanksgiving dinner for 10—complete with turkey, vegetable sides, rolls, cranberries, milk and pumpkin pie—costs an average of $45.66 in Louisiana, according to the survey conducted at various grocery stores in Baton Rouge, Shreveport and Alexandria by AgCenter Nutrition Agent Quincy Vidrine.

This year’s state average is $2.63 more than last year, but remains $3.46 below the national average, which fell by 75 cents this year to $49.12, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation.

