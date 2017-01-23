Patient Plus scraps plan for Sherwood urgent care clinic, eyes two new locations

Patient Plus Urgent Care, which opened its first location last year in Mid City and have since added a second on Jefferson Highway, has scrapped plans for a clinic on South Sherwood Forest Boulevard but is moving forward with plans to open two other Baton Rouge locations this year.

CEO Rubin Patel says he’s in the final stages of permitting for a Southdowns location at Perkins Road and Lee Drive. Patel hopes to open the doors of the 3,200-square-foot clinic in August.

Spokesperson Ely Thurmond says the developer of the Sherwood location, which was planned for 4343 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd. near South of Philly, was experiencing delays and the company decided to move on to other plans.

By early winter, Patel hopes to have another location open at the Settlement at Shoe Creek in Central, a massive neighborhood development with more than 100,000 square feet of commercial and retail space.

“We’re always looking for opportunities for growth,” Patel says. “We feel that the urgent care industry is a growing industry.”

Patel says the Mid City location at 2840 Florida Blvd. has helped fill a void that was left when Baton Rouge General closed its emergency room in 2015. The company has been drawn to the Southdowns area due to the high number of families residing in the area, he adds. Patel also hopes some LSU students who do not use the student health center will use the clinic at Perkins and Lee.

The second Patient Plus clinic opened at 7353 Jefferson Highway, across the street from Towne Center, in November.

