Patient Plus plans to open urgent care clinic in north Baton Rouge

Patient Plus Urgent Care, which currently has three locations in Baton Rouge, is working to open a fourth location in north Baton Rouge on the corner of Plank Road and St. Katherine Avenue early next year.

Plans for the clinic were approved at Tuesday’s Planning Commission meeting, but they still need Metro Council approval before construction begins.

Construction is expected to take about six months, and the 3,500-square-foot clinic should open next January or February, says spokeswoman Ely Thurmond. The company is hoping to bring more health care options to an area that has traditionally be underserved.

“We want to help with the revitalization of the Plank and Hollywood area by taking a lot that’s been empty for many years and placing an urgent care clinic where the community can be proud of,” CEO Rubin Patel told the Planning Commission last night. “We want the neighbors, we want the community to take ownership of these urgent cares so they can call it their own and go there when they need health care.”

The first Patient Plus opened in 2016 in Mid City, with subsequent locations opening in the Bocage and Southdowns areas.