Law firms purchase 6700 Jefferson Office Park building for $1.6M

A new two-story office building in the 6700 Jefferson Office Park has sold for $1.6 million in a pair of deals that closed Wednesday.

Whaley Law Firm and Pittenger Law collectively bought the 8,269-square-foot building from developer Don Joffrion. The firms will occupy the ground floor and lease out the second floor, says Elifin Realty President and CEO Mathew Laborde, who represented the seller. The building is located on Jefferson Highway near Towne Center and City Farm office park.

“6700 Jefferson continues to perform extremely well,” Laborde says. “Every single building my client has built in the park has been sold or leased prior to completion of construction.”

A separate 15,000-square-foot building in the office park is under contract, Laborde adds. Robert Pettit of Waters & Pettit Commercial Real Estate represented the buyers.