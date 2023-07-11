The Beach Fitness Club hopes to build on a Baton Rouge tradition

The new owner-operators of The Beach Fitness Club are looking to carry on the tradition of its former namesake, Foxy’s Fitness Club, while improving its offerings along the way.

Baton Rouge residents have been going to Foxy’s for more than 50 years, says Amy Agra, co-owner and director of The Beach.

“We’ve probably done upwards of $500,000 in renovations” so far, Agra says.

The Beach has 60,000 square feet of indoor space comprising a cardio room, cycling studio, a heated indoor pool, saunas, steam rooms, racquetball courts and multiple weight rooms, including a women-only weight room. The 5-acre property’s outdoor space includes a sports court, outdoor pool, a kids’ pool, picnic area and a party space.

Premier South Roofing owner R.J. McGimsey purchased the facility on Rhoda Drive last November, which was operating under the name GymFit Baton Rouge at the time. He called in Ricardo Agra to run The Beach, whose belief in the business led him to buy in as a co-owner and also bring his wife, Amy, into the fold.

With her background in fitness and more than 30 years of experience working with children, Amy Agra has been heavily involved in expanding the facility’s child care options.

“When I came in and looked around, I noticed the lack of a kids department,” she says. “What brought me in was just wanting to make this a place for younger kids to grow up so they can tell stories about having been here for 30 years.”

Parents can bring their kids while they work out or attend a fitness class, and The Beach is currently running an 11-week series of summer camps.

Although they’ve already made a number of additions and renovations, Agra says the biggest draw to The Beach is its homegrown appeal.

“We have members who are in their 80s and 90s, and I love it when they tell me they’ve been here for 30-plus years,” she says. “They’ve seen it all. It’s really neat.”