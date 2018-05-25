Outgoing CenturyLink CEO Glen Post was top-paid Louisiana CEO last year

With earnings of $14.3 million, outgoing CenturyLink CEO Glen Post was the highest-paid CEO in Louisiana last year, according to new calculations by The Associated Press and an executive data firm Equilar.

Post retired at the company’s annual meeting on Wednesday, at which KNOW-TV reports he discussed his 40-year career with the firm and tried to ease concerns about the company’s future after he is gone. With Post out and the announcement that the company’s new CEO Jeff Story won’t move to Monroe, there’s concern about the company leaving Monroe behind.

“I understand why folks would be concerned, but I think we need to put that worry and concern behind us because CenturyLink is going to have a major role here in this community for years to come, in my view,” Post said at the annual meeting.

Chief executives at the biggest public companies got an 8.5% raise last year, eclipsing the wage gains for the typical worker and bringing the median pay package for CEOs to $11.7 million.

To compile a listing of the top-paid CEOs in every state, The AP and Equilar used a survey that considered only publicly traded companies with more than $1 billion in revenue that filed their proxy statements with federal regulators between Jan. 1 and April 30. Not every state had a publicly traded company headquartered there that was large enough to be included. The survey includes only CEOs who have been in place for at least two years, but it does not limit the survey to companies in the S&P 500, as the AP’s general compensation study does.

With 40,000 employees, CenturyLink is one of the largest companies in the world and is one of just two Fortune 500 firms headquartered in Louisiana, along with Entergy. CenturyLink was ranked No. 160 on last year’s list, with reported annual revenue of $17.5 billion.

See the full listing of the top-paid CEOs in each state last year.