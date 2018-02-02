Original Zeeland Place lots getting new homes … and serious interest

The first two original lots of Zeeland Place, near the City-Brooks Community Park and the Garden District, are getting a makeover.

Coco & Arbour Properties, a local partnership, is bringing two new homes to the historic neighborhood with the “Zeeland Rowe Houses” development. Joey Coco says he originally planned to refurbish the old home sitting on one of the properties, but ultimately decided to build the new three-bedroom and four-bedroom homes.

“I don’t even have a phone number up there, and I’m getting calls through the architect to find me, which is a testament to how much people are interested in this area,” Coco says.

“I personally think you’re going to see more” new homes popping up in historic neighborhoods nearby.

Coco and his partner, Tommy Arbour, have been working on the project for about a year. Ritter Maher Architects designed the homes, which Coco describes as “rowe cottage homes” that he says will fit in with the architectural character of the neighborhood. The 2,150-square-foot homes should be completed by this spring, and they are being marketed for lease and for sale.