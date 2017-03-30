Optimism about state’s direction hits five-year high in Louisiana

For the first time in five years, the share of Louisianans who think the state is headed in the right direction outnumbers those who think it’s going the wrong way.

That’s according to the second installment of the 2017 Louisiana Survey from the Reilly Center for Media & Public Affairs at the LSU Manship School of Mass Communication, released this morning.

The survey of roughly 1,000 Louisiana adults shows 46% believe the state is headed in the right direction, while 40% have the opposite view. The last time the survey showed more optimism than pessimism was 2012, LSU says.

The election of Republican Donald Trump last fall may have had an impact. Last year, just 20% of Republicans thought Louisiana was headed in the right direction, while 73% said the state was headed in the wrong direction. This year, 48% said the state is heading in the right direction, while 38% said the opposite, representing a notable turnaround—and the survey’s researchers say the state’s economy is not driving the shift.

But Louisiana’s stagnant economy and budget woes remain causes of great concern for a large share of people. On the state’s economy, 40% of respondents say it’s worse off today than it was a year ago, while 39% say it’s about the same. Only 16% believe the economy has improved.

“There is no evidence that the public’s perceptions of economic well-being are boosting overall assessments of the state,” write the report’s authors, LSU Assistant Professor of Political Communication Michael Henderson and Associate Professor of Political Science Belinda Davis.

Last year the state was effectively in a recession, with top economists reporting severe job losses, including a large hit to the oil and gas sector as low oil prices rocked the industry. The state Legislature has struggled to maintain a balanced budget for several years since cutting taxes and the drop in oil prices, resorting to a host of mid-year budget cuts and temporary tax and fee hikes, with the state recession further dragging down tax revenue.

For the second straight year, the state budget topped the list of concerns of the public, with nearly a quarter of people saying it’s the state’s most important problem, followed by the economy, education and crime.

The survey polled 1,012 residents, giving it a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.

Public confidence in state government is up slightly this year, but is still historically low compared to the past 13 years. The share of people who think the state government is effectively addressing the state’s most important problems is 40%, up from 34% from last year but still hovering near the same levels as during former Gov. Bobby Jindal’s second term.

Higher education and overall quality of life in Louisiana received high marks from respondents, while public schools and roads, bridges and highways got poor rankings.

The Louisiana Survey has been annually conducted since 2003. Today’s release is the second of six parts of the overall 2017 survey that will be made public. The first part of the survey focused on Louisianans appetite for new taxes and tax increases.

—Sam Karlin