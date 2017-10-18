Opening soon at Acadian-Perkins Plaza: Sushi restaurant, woman’s boutique, bakery  

The Acadian-Perkins Plaza shopping center will welcome three new tenants in the coming months.

Rock n Roll Sushi will open sometime in the next two weeks, says franchisee Chip Burr. The restaurant, which will be the second in Baton Rouge, is located in one of two outparcels at the shopping center.

Burr opened Baton Rouge’s first Rock n Roll Sushi earlier this spring on Jefferson Highway before quickly beginning work on the second location.

“It’s an area of town where young people are moving into,” Burr says. “It’s just become a real lively area.”

Acadian-Perkins Plaza developer Jon Claitor says two other tenants are also slated to open in the shopping center.

Article and Thread, a women’s clothing and accessory boutique, is relocating from Jefferson Highway to a suite above the Salad Shop. The boutique will open in early-to-mid November, says owner Jennifer Meyers, who launched the store online early last year before moving to her current location behind Palermo Ristorante.

“I kind of always had in mind that would be a stepping stone for another spot,” Meyers says.

Claitor says he’s also received a letter of intent from a bakery that is also expected to move into the building, likely sometime in January. The concept, called Vanilla Sweet House, will offer “everything but donuts,” he says.

Claitor previously said he’s working on landing a new full-service restaurant, but declined to comment on that effort. The new tenants will join Lily’s, a mexican restaurant, which opened earlier this month in the space formerly occupied by Cupcake Allie.

—Sam Karlin