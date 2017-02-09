One day left to submit nominations for 2017 Influential Women in Business

All nominations for Business Report’s 2017 class of Influential Women in Business must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Friday. No exceptions will be made to the deadline.

The awards honor professional women who make the Capital Region a better place to live, work and play. Business Report is seeking nominees from all walks of life.

The 2017 Influential Women in Business class will be profiled in the May 9 issue of Business Report and honored at an awards ceremony taking place on May 17 at the Crowne Plaza.

Submit your nominees online, but first check our list of past honorees to confirm they haven’t already been recognized.

