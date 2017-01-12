OLOL’s new concierge clinic offers after-hours access

A new concierge medicine clinic, courtesy of Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group, has opened at 5428 O’Donovan Drive, Suite B.

According to a news release issued today, the Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group Concierge Medicine Clinic opened on Monday and offers patients more one-on-one time with their primary care doctor, including after-hours access to physicians via email or cellphone.

The clinic is led by Drs. Matthew B. Chamberlain and Donald V. Brignac, the release says.

For an annual membership, patients also can purchase benefits such as extended routine appointments, expedited appointment scheduling and comprehensive annual wellness exams.

“These physicians aim to treat the whole patient by taking more time to develop personal, supportive relationships and focus more on individual concerns and complex conditions,” the release says.