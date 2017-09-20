OLOL gets permits for $8.4M hospital renovation

Our Lady of the Lady Regional Medical Center will soon begin work on an $8.4 million renovation of its main hospital at Essen Lane and Hennessy Boulevard.

The work—the second phase of a multiphase project—consists of refurbishing public areas, nurse’s units and stations as well as larger patient rooms outfitted with new finishes and lighting.

Permits were issued for the renovation work Tuesday.

Construction will take place on four floors that collectively comprise about 36,000 square of space in the hospital.

Additional phases of the project will eventually cover the entire hospital, a spokeswoman says. The work is part of a strategic plan to invest in Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center and support changing patient care needs.

The renovations are expected to take several years to complete.