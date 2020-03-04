OLOL briefing: Baton Rouge employers should handle coronavirus response day by day

Baton Rouge employers concerned about how the COVID-19 coronavirus might affect their workplace should handle their response to the epidemic on a day-by-day basis, a local medical official told nearly 100 area business leaders early this morning during a briefing.

“We’re going to see communication become the most important thing,” said Dr. Catherine O’Neal of Our Lady of the Lake Medical Center, who delivered a presentation at the invitation-only event. “Your communication strategy needs to be faster than the news.”

As of Wednesday morning, nine U.S. deaths are linked to COVID-19, according to the World Health Organization, with the virus continuing to spread to other states.

Companies should establish a safe culture around calling into work sick and start looking into work-from-home policies they can adopt during the outbreak, O’Neal said. But most importantly, they should establish a comprehensive communication plan and, as soon as possible, determine their own cross-training capabilities and define job-sharing roles.

If employees are diagnosed with COVID-19, employers should inform all employees of the exposure while maintaining the confidentiality of the diagnosed employee, O’Neal said. On the other hand, if an employee is caring for a person with COVID-19, they should notify their supervisor and refer to OLOL’s assessment tool should signs and symptoms within the employee occur.

“Each one of us in this room will see this happen to us over the next several months,” she said. “That’s my prediction. Expect outages and job sharing.”

Employers should also take several office-based precautions, including: 1) providing hand sanitizer and soap, 2) providing routine environmental cleaning, 3) providing disposable wipes, and 4) avoiding towels that are used by multiple people.

The briefing came at the recommendation of Roland Toups, executive chairman of Turner Industries and also chair emeritus of the OLOL Foundation’s board of directors, who wanted to provide an expert medical analysis of the situation to employers gauging everything from how to handle paid sick leave to whether or not to pull the plug on planned conferences and other events requiring air travel.

“There’s a fine line between alarmists and prudent decision making,” Turner Industries President Stevie Toups, Roland’s son, said during the briefing. “Am I an alarmist to make that decision now for employees?”

O’Neal recommended monitoring travel advisories on a daily basis and communicating with employees each day, advising against canceling flights simply because of a “knee-jerk reaction.” She pointed out the CDC is only recommending people avoid all nonessential travel to China and Iran as they will be restricted entry to the U.S.; however, the federal agency also recommends avoiding nonessential travel to South Korea and Italy, though those travelers aren’t currently being restricted re-entry into the U.S.

“We’re looking at conferences that are being canceled and not sending people to those that aren’t totally necessary,” Roland Toups told Daily Report after the briefing, noting the construction company is monitoring travel advisories daily. “Anybody who goes to Italy now, we would definitely recommend they be quarantined for two weeks. It’s a precautionary thing.”

In the meantime, Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System, which oversees OLOL, has announced the creation of a “Coronavirus Task Force” that will focus on streamlining the distribution of information and clinical operations across the health system’s locations throughout Louisiana and Mississippi.