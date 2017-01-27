OLOL to break ground on north Baton Rouge ER

After several years of being without emergency care options, north Baton Rouge next week will be the site of a groundbreaking ceremony for a new emergency room.

Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center announced today that it will host a groundbreaking ceremony from 9 to 10 a.m. on Tuesday, to begin construction of its planned emergency room at the site of the LSU Health Baton Rouge North Clinic at 5439 Airline Hwy.

OLOL will add 8,000 square feet to the current urgent care center at the site for the emergency room. It will operate around the clock and will have eight treatment rooms capable of flexing up to 11 spaces, OLOL says, adding the emergency room will have a full-service lab and a pharmacy.

Gov. John Bel Edwards, Mayor Sharon Weston Broome, state Sen. Regina Barrow and state Rep. Edmond Jordan are expected to join OLOL officials for the groundbreaking.

The ceremony comes roughly five months after state and OLOL officials brokered a deal for OLOL to open an emergency room in North Baton Rouge. The parties reached the deal amid a growing public outcry by area residents and the city-parish’s faith-based community for emergency care in the area.

The emergency room deal is part of larger renegotiated contract for OLOL to provide charity medical care in the Baton Rouge area. The state will fund $5.5 million toward the new emergency room development.

North Baton Rouge has been without an emergency room since the state shuttered the Earl K. Long charity hospital in 2013, and Baton Rouge General closed its Mid City emergency room closed in 2015.