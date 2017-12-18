Oil, gas plumes found at site of 13-year-old leak in Gulf of Mexico

Federal regulators have found fresh evidence of an “ongoing oil release” at the site of a 13-year-old oil leak in the Gulf of Mexico, where chronic sheens often stretch for miles off Louisiana’s coast, according to government lawyers.

In a court filing Friday, Justice Department attorneys say recent scientific surveys revealed two plumes of oil and gas flowing from where an underwater mudslide during Hurricane Ivan in 2004 toppled an offshore platform and buried the cluster of wells owned by Taylor Energy Corp.

The New Orleans-based company has repeatedly insisted there is no evidence that oil is seeping from any of its unplugged wells on the seafloor. The government’s court filing doesn’t address whether any of Taylor’s wells could be the source of the plumes.

“There is no evidence of an actively leaking well, and all evidence continues to support the conclusion of remnant oil that has long been trapped in sediment on the seafloor,” Taylor Energy spokesman Todd Ragusa says in a statement today.

But the presence of the plumes could complicate the company’s efforts to negotiate a settlement that could allow it to recover millions of dollars it set aside for work to end the leak.

Taylor Energy sued the federal government nearly two years ago, seeking to recover up to $432 million from a trust it formed nearly a decade ago. The lawsuit has remained on hold for months amid settlement talks between the government and company.

