Feds cite safety deficiencies in ExxonMobil fire

Several “safety management system deficiencies” led to a fire at the Baton Rouge ExxonMobil refinery last year that severely burned four workers and led to $165,000 in fines for the company, according to a safety bulletin issued by federal officials.

“Our investigation found that these accepted practices were conducted without appropriate safety hazard analysis, needlessly injuring these workers,” CSB Chair Vanessa Allen Sutherland says in a statement. “It is important to remember that good safety practices are good maintenance practices and good business practices.”

In its report, the U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board cited several “safety management system deficiencies” at the Baton Rouge refinery that led the fire, which occurred last November. The refinery failed to address older, less reliable equipment, had a lack of written procedures for operating the equipment that caught fire and a lack of training, among other things. Updating the older valves, as was done to 97% of the refinery’s valves, would likely have prevented the incident, the board says.

“We will continue to evaluate human factors associated with equipment design to mitigate identified hazards, and will evaluate and update procedures and training,” an ExxonMobil spokeswoman says in a statement. “Safety is a core value at ExxonMobil. Nothing is more important than the safety and health of our employees, our contractors and the people who live and work near our operations.”

A valve came apart when an operator tried to remove a gearbox at the refinery, the CSB says, and 2,000 pounds of isobutane were released into the atmosphere. A welding machine 70 feet away ignited the vapor cloud after about 30 seconds, injuring six people, including four who were “severely” burned.

The CSB is a “scientific investigative” body, not an enforcement or regulatory body. The report details several safety recommendations that it says other companies should note.

ExxonMobil said earlier this summer it would contest the $165,000 in fines levied against the company by the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). The agency had issued nine citations against Exxon.

Read the full report from CSB.

—Sam Karlin